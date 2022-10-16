The internal crisis rocking the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) may have become messier as some governors have reportedly teamed up against Governor Nyesom Wike and his allies.

A report by The Nation indicates that the governors are telling Atiku Abubakar, the PDP presidential candidate, not to give in to the Wike camp's demand for Iyorchia Ayu's resignation as the party's national chairman.

Four PDP governors have reportedly teamed against Wike and his allies to defend Atiku. Photo credits: Godwin Obaseki, Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri, Atiku Abubakar, Gov Nyesom Ezenwo Wike - CON

They also went as far as threatening to dump Atiku's campaign if Wike and his allies had their way.

Sources cited by the newspaper said the governors are not alone, adding that they have the backing of prominent members of the main opposition party.

The four governors teaming up against Wike

Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo state Governor Ahmadu Fintiri of Adamawa state Governor Duoye Diri of Bayelsa state Governor Darius Ishaku of Taraba state

It was gathered that the four governors were peeved by Wike’s alleged overbearing attitude.

They are also reportedly of the opinion that the Rivers state governor "has done his worst".

According to the sources cited by The Nation, the governors were worried that Wike and his allies may still make fresh demands even after succeeding with the sack of Ayu as national chairman.

PDP crisis: G4 versus the G5 (The Wike camp)

The Wike camp has five governors:

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers state Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo state Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue state Governor Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia state Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu state

With the Wike camp still insisting that Ayu must resign, Atiku is now in a dilemma as to how to bring the warring factions back together to boost his chances of winning the 2023 presidential election.

PDP crisis: Wike, allies travel to Spain

Meanwhile, on Friday, October 14, Governor Wike took his allies to Madrid, Spain, for another meeting.

Among those who accompanied Wike to Spain on Friday night are Governors Makinde, Ortom and Ikpeazu. Governor Ugwuanyi of Enugu state might join his PDP colleagues later.

The trip to Spain happened hours after Wike's live media chat in Port Harcourt, Rivers capital, where he alleged that the PDP's national chairman, Iyorchia Ayu, was involved in bribery of an outrageous scale.

