RiversGovernor, Nyesom Wike has again vowed to expose the doings of some personalities working against Governor Samuel Ortom and Governor Okezie Ikpeazu's government

Wike has maintained that he would expose those who are denying his two allies the CBN loan just because they are standing with him for fairness in his party, the PDP

Wike said that the motive was to punish Governors Samuel Ortom and Okezie Ikpeazu for standing with him to demand the resignation of PDP chairman, Senator Iyorchia Ayu

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers state has threatened to expose some persons who had surreptitiously stopped the release of the loan from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to Abia and Benue States, The Punch reported.

He stated that the motive was to punish Governor Samuel Ortom and Governor Okezie Ikpeazu for standing with him to demand the resignation of the national chairman of the Peoples’ Democratic Party, Iyorchia Ayu.

Governor Nyesom Wike says Ikpeazu, Ortom ‘suffered’ for their loyalty. Photo credit: Abia First

Source: Facebook

Wike spoke at the 58th birthday celebration of Ikpeazu in his country home of Umuobiakwa community in Obingwa Local Government Area on Tuesday.

This was contained in a statement issued by the media aide to Wike, Kelvin Ebiri, and made available to newsmen in Port Harcourt on Wednesday, October 19.

Wike affirmed,

“I will tell you very soon, how money that was supposed to come to Abia State for my friend to use to develop Abia State was stopped recently by those who think they own this country, by those who think Ikpeazu did not support them.

“Because Ikpeazu supported me, they went and stopped Abia state from getting the money they are supposed to get to develop Ariara market.”

Wike, who was the special guest of honour at the event, was accompanied by the former governor of Ekiti state, Ayodele Fayose.

Why Ortom, Ikpeazu was denied CBN's loan

Wike explained that the CBN loan was a facility that is made available to every state of the federation, pointing out that Rivers State Government had accessed and secured the loan already.

He said:

“I will tell all of you, how Abia and Benue States were denied of their money that every state had gotten from the Central Bank of Nigeria.”

Wike, who restated his position on the internal crisis within the Peoples Democratic Party, said his allies demand was for inclusivity, wherein every region is given a sense of belonging.

