APC presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, says those seeking a change of government in Nigeria should keep quiet

Tinubu said this while addressing thousands of APC women at an event in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja

The former governor of Lagos state says the APC under incumbent president, Muhammadu Buhari, has done well

FCT, Abuja - Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), says women of the party should tell Nigerians calling for a change of government in the forthcoming 2023 elections to “shut up.”

Tinubu, a former governor of Lagos state made the comment on Monday, October 10 while speaking at the launch of the women’s team of the ruling party's presidential campaign.

Tinubu's comment has generated reactions from some Nigerians on social media. Photo credit: @OfficialABAT

Source: Facebook

He said Nigerians seeking a change of government have forgotten the situation of the country before President Muhammadu Buhari assumed office, adding that he will put an end to banditry if elected president in 2023.

He said in a video now trending on social media:

“If they say they want a change of government, just tell them, we will like to be polite, but shut up your mouth.

“To you, the people and particularly the women gathered here today, let me say one thing, hope is here, promise is here, prosperity is here, security is here, banditry has ended and hopelessness is not part of our dictionary.

“In the last eight years, even a party that inherited a troublesome nation under the weight of uncertainty, then we preach change of government which God has changed.

“Buhari took over, he took over the lowest production of 400,000 barrels of oil, the worst pricing, still the very determined and focused person was able to bail out even 36 states of this country who are not able to pay salary, people who are living in hunger — give him a bravo.”

Nigerians react to Tinubu's comments

The comments by the APC presidential candidate has irked some Nigerians on Twitter.

Victor Israel wrote:

“Bola Ahmed Tinubu publicly tells millions of Nigerians on national TV to SHUT UP their mouth. Just because we demand better for ourselves. Because we want to feel secured in our homes, because we want poverty to end, because we are tired of ASUU strike. Nice one!”

Odogwu Nnachi wrote:

“We should shut up in a democracy. You haven’t won yet . God abeg o.”

Mary Tom wrote:

“Wow. A man who can't stand by himself is asking me to shut up because I want a change in government. Wow.”

