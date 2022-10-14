The national chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Dr Iyorchia Ayu has denied collecting N1 billion gratification from an unnamed presidential aspirant.

Ayu spoke at the Abuja national secretariat of the PDP shortly after he attended a meeting of the party’s Board of Trustees (BoT), The Nation reports.

Ayu said the N1 billion was a proposed bank loan proposal that the party wanted to take from a friendly commercial bank.

He, however, said the party dropped the idea after due consultations.

On the N100 million, Ayu admitted that a PDP Governor actually made the donation to the party for the purpose of renovating the NDI office accommodation.

According to him, the donation was used for the purpose for which it was given and the party did not even exhaust the entire fund on the renovation exercise.

The party chair however denied collecting another N100 million from the NWC for the same purpose, saying that the Rivers governor’s claim was not true.

