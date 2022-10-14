Labour Party (LP) has made a strategic move as it's set to commence its presidential campaign for the 2023 elections

The party announced on Thursday, October 13, that it is starting its campaign in the northcentral state of Nasarawa

Alexander Emmanuel, LP chairman in Nasarawa, explained why the party chose the state and announced the date for the campaign flag-off

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Lafia, Nasarawa state - Ahead of the 2023 general election, the Labour Party (LP) has announced it will begin its presidential campaign in Nasarawa state on Tuesday, October 18.

Alexander Emmanuel, the LP's chairman in Nasarawa, made the announcement at a press conference in Lafia, the state capital, on Thursday, 13.

Peter Obi will begin his presidential campaign in Nasarawa on Tuesday, October 18. Photo credit: Mr. Peter Obi

Source: Facebook

2023 presidential campaign flag-off: Why Labour Party chose Nasarawa

Emmanuel explained that the Labour Party chose Nasarawa for the presidential campaign flag-off due to the support the people of the state have shown to the flag bearer, Peter Obi and his running mate, Yusuf Ahmed-Datti, Premium Times reported.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

According to him, Nasarawa state was the first to organise a street march in support of the Obi/Datti ticket.

Labour Party supporters, Other Nigerians urged to attend campaign flag-off

The LP chairman in Nasarawa state urged party supporters and other Nigerians from across the country to attend the campaign Flag-Off.

He also expressed optimism that the LP would win the 2023 general election, given the confidence of Nigerians in Obi to turn things around for the better in the country.

Nigerians react

Obinta Emmy commented on Facebook:

"This is the best thing that can happen to Nigeria at this point. Peter Obi is the Man for the job, he who the cap fits, let him wear it."

Alphonso Emmanuel Ikeotuonye said:

"The choice of Nasarawa is an excellent one. Let the good news spread from the Middle Belt to all corners of Nigeria."

Michael Chidi Ubunama said:

"I feel sorry for those who believe or think Atiku or Tinubu can win this election."

Amos Chekwubechukwu Eze said:

"Peter Obi of the labour party is the answer to most of the Nigerian problems."

Peter Obi's presidential bid threatened as Labour Party rejects Doyin Okupe’s campaign list

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the Labour Party dismissed the presidential campaign council unveiled by Doyin Okupe in Abuja on Wednesday, October 12.

The list indicates that Okupe, a former aide to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan, was named the director-general of the 1,234-member campaign council.

However, the national publicity secretary of the Labour Party, Comrade Arambabi Abayomi, said the party was not involved in the campaign council composition.

Source: Legit.ng