The Labour Party has once again reiterated that they will upturn competition from the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC), and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to emerge victorious at the presidential polls.

As reported by Leadership newspaper, Yusuf Datti Baba Ahmed, the vice presidential candidate of the party said he is confident that his party will cause an upset at the 2023 general elections.

The Labour Party said they will put an end to insecurity stating that the APC failed in delivering its 2015 and 2019 promises. Photo: Peter Obi

Source: UGC

Baba Ahmed made this strong statement in Maiduguri, the Borno state capital on Thursday, October 13 while on a consultative visit.

He revealed that he will be touring 13 northern states which comprise seven northwest states, six northeast states, and one northcentral state.

Nigerians are our structure, they will decide - Baba Ahmed

Baba Ahmed also reiterated that the conversation about the party not having a structure is a forgotten issue.

He maintained that the electorates remain the most veritable and reliable structure they can ever ask for.

Baba Ahmed said:

“We have structure in Nigerians, people are our structure, what I saw in Sokoto, Adamawa, Gombe and now Borno is an indication that people all over the states are obedient."

Labour Party will end insecurity - Baba Ahmed

The vice presidential candidate also assured Nigerians that the administration of the Labour Party will put an end to insecurity.

He said the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) have failed to deliver its mandate of 2015 and 2019.

Baba Ahmed also noted that the appointment of government officials will be made on merits.

He said:

“We will make appointments strictly based on merit and credibility if given the mandate. We are going to apply the law of the federation without fear or favour.

“What we don’t do and we are not apologetic is that we are not buying votes, we have shame and principles, we will not do it, we are not paying for it."

Source: Legit.ng