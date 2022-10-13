Ifeanyi Ezeagu, an indigene of Ebonyi state, has been announced as the Sokoto state coordinator of Peter Obi's presidential campaign council

The council also announced another Igbo man, John Ezeigbe, as the coordinator for the Lagos chapter of the campaign council

The national secretary of the party, Clement Ojukwu, made the announcement on Wednesday at an event in Abuja

FCT, Abuja - Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, has announced Ifeanyi Ezeagu, an Ebonyi indigene, as the Sokoto state coordinator of the presidential campaign organisation.

The Labour Party, on Wednesday, October 12, announced the composition of the presidential campaign council, Sahara Reporters said.

Peter Obi announces presidential campaign council Photo Credit: Mr. Peter Obi

Source: Facebook

Who are the names on Peter Obi's presidential campaign list?

Another Igbo man, John Ezeigbe, lead the campaign team in Lagos State. Lagos is one of six states in South-West Nigeria.

The team is expected to mobilise the electorate for a successful presidential campaign in the 2023 presidential election.

The list comprised 1,234 names and was announced at an event in Abuja.

Who is Peter Obi's campaign DG?

Clement Ojukwu, the national secretary, added that the campaign team would be led by AIG (retd) Muhammad Zalewa, and he would serve as the general secretary of the presidential campaign council.

Doyin Okupe, the former senior special assistant to the former president Goodluck Jonathan, was also announced as the director-general of the campaign council.

