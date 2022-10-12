An internal crisis is set to hit the Labour Party following the composition of its presidential campaign council

Doyin Okupe, the purported director-general of Peter Obi's presidential campaign council, unveiled the members at an event on Wednesday in Abuja

The national publicity secretary of the Labour Party, Comrade Arambabi Abayomi, however, dismissed the campaign council composition

FCT, Abuja - The Labour Party (LP) has dismissed the presidential campaign council unveiled by Doyin Okupe in Abuja on Wednesday, October 12.

This list indicates that Okupe, a former aide to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan, was named the director-general of the 1,234-member campaign council.

Also, Clement Ojukwu and Yunusa Tanko were named the secretary and chief spokesperson of the council, respectively.

It was gathered that the chairman of the party, Julius Abure, was represented by the Secretary of the party, Umar Farouk, at the unveiling event.

However, the LP presidential candidate, Peter Obi, and his running mate, Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed, were conspicuously absent.

We are not involved - Labour Party spokesman

Commenting on the development, the national publicity secretary of the Labour Party, Comrade Arambabi Abayomi, said the party was not involved in the campaign council composition, The Nation reported.

His words:

“We are not involved in Dr Okupe’s mischievous political shenanigans. That is not the party’s programme. He can’t be talking about our party, our party all the time. Which party? Is he the leader of the Labour Party now to announce himself as the DG? It’s an anomaly. Who announced the DG of Atiku? Atiku did it. When Tinubu announced his DG, the party did it.”

“Where is Peter Obi? Okupe doesn’t know what he is doing. I want to be quoted. The DG ought to go to the North East or North Central.

“We are not a sectional political party. Our presidential candidate is Pan Nigerian. How can we have a presidential candidate from the South and the Campaign DG coming from the same South.”

