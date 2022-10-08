A lot is happening in the camp of Nigeria's main opposition Peoples Democratic Party, (PDP), a few months before the 2023 polls

Political experts in recent times have opined that the recent happenings in the PDP might threaten their chances of retaining power in the forthcoming general elections

In fact in Rivers state, the leadership of the PDP in Ahoada West LGA has disowned one of its members who recently defected to the SDP

The PDP unit leaders in Ward 8 of Ahoada West Local Government Area of Rivers state on Friday, October 7, paid a solidarity visit to the Executive Chairman of Ahoada West, Hon. Hope O. Ikiriko.

According to Friday Augustine, the leader of the delegation, said the mission of the meeting is tagged "Timothy Otikpor's defection to SDP is self- apoptosis, political apostasy and prodigal".

PDP leaders in Rivers state take disciplinary action against one of its erring members. Photo credit: Rivers Mirror

Source: Facebook

Hon. Hope O. Ikiriko was commended for his good work in the ward

The delegation extol the executive chairman and passed a vote of confidence on him on his developmental stride in Ahoada West, Rivers Mirror noted.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

The delegation also stated and assured the executive chairman that ward 8 has been PDP from 1998 till date and they have had series of defections but the ward still remained contractedly PDP and now, not even Timothy Otikpor who does not have a political value, the APC, SDP nor other political parties can dilute PDP in ward 8.

The leaders however stressed that Timothy Otikpor will definitely come back like the prodigal son because they are the heroes of all his political exploits in PDP; noting, without them, he will be politically useless.

2023 elections: 16 prominent APC chieftains defect to PDP, vow to work for Atiku, others in northern state

No fewer than 16 All Progressive Congress (APC) ward executives in Sokoto state have defected to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) ahead of the 2023 general elections.

The APC chieftains officially joined the PDP on Friday, October 7.

While receiving the new members at his residence in Sokoto, the state PDP Chairman, Alhaji Bello Goronyo, assured them of equal treatment with all other members of the party.

PDP suffers heavy loss as 7,000 supporters defect to APC in Sokoto state

Also in Sokoto state, about 7,000 PDP supporters recently defected to the APC ahead of the 2023 general elections.

The defectors alleged that the PDP had failed in all sectors of development.

Legit.ng gathers that the mass defection was disclosed in a statement released by Bashar Abubakar, a media aide to Senator Aliyu Wamakko, on Friday, September 16.

Source: Legit.ng