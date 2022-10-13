Perhaps for the first time, supporters of the Labour Party are at odds with its presidential candidate, Peter Obi

Obidients, as they call themselves, are furious over the appointment of General John Enenche (rtd), a former Army spokesman

The supporters claim that Enenche had denied in a statement released in 2020 that there was massacre of ENDSARS protesters at Lekki Tollgate

Nigerians, especially supporters of Peter Obi (Obidients) have vehemently rejected and opposed the appointment of General John Enenche (a former Nigerian Amy spokesman) as a member of the Labour Party's presidential advisory council.

As contained in the list released by the LP, Enenche, former director of Defence Information, is to act as a representative of the north-central region.

The appointment of Enenche is stirring reactions among Obidients (Photo: MC Aboki special, Peter Obi)

Before his retirement, Enenche on behalf of the Nigerian Army (NA) released a statement denying the alleged Lekki Tollgate massacre of ENDSARS protesters in 2020.

In its Facebook post on 20 October 2020, the NA described claims that protesters were killed in Lagos state as fake news.

Obidients reject Enenche's appointment

Below is a compilation of some heated reactions from Labour Party supporters most of whom want the ex-serviceman to be removed from the list.

@Uzochi_O

“My own beef with the Peter Obi PCC is the inclusion of Gen. John Enenche (Rtd). Much as his inclusion is strategic and might come with some weight, I won’t forget his role in the #EndSARS massacre. He was the one who said DJ Switch’s IG live was photoshop. I can’t forgive that.”

@SVPDO8

“Why is John Enenche’s name on the Labour Party list?? He denied the occurrence that happened at Lekki tollgate. His name must be taken off!!! @NgLabour”

@FadaunsiAdeniyi

“I expect all #OBIdients especially those from the SE to demand for the removal of Major Gen John Enenche (rtd) as a member of Labour Party’s Presidential Campaign Council. Anything short of that means we see evil ONLY when our tribesmen are not involved. #ObiDattiAllTheWay”

@Didynne

“He is a member is of the campaign council and it’s not a problem for as a retired officer who has full control of his actions now have decided to follow the light.”

@Femia86

“@PeterObi @NgLabour Gen. John Eneche cannot be on that list. He must be removed and replaced to send the right message.”

However, some Obidients came to Enenche's defence, arguing that he was only carrying out orders from above at the time.

@krisketa

“As a serving military personnel, you will do the same. They are simply orders from above.

Don’t try to create a falsehood about what he said. No one will say otherwise under such circumstances, as long as it’s a directive.”

@EraRepair

“Many of you should know that when you are under a wicked government, you lie and lie and lie and lie. The best is to leave such a government but for him, he was a military general who defends the military and the government. What should he have done?”

