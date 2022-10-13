Ayuba Wabba, the president of the Nigerian Labour Congress, has been made a member of the Labour Party's presidential advisory council

Also, Festus Osifo, the head of the Trade Union Congress (TUC), is a member of the 27-man council

Added to the list are the famous Nigeria professor of political economics, Pat Utomi, and other notable unionists

The Labour Party has released a list of those appointed as members of Peter Obi's presidential advisory council.

Those who made the list included presidents of well-known unions in the country, Ayuba Wabba (Nigerian Labour Congress) and Festus Osifo (the Trade Union Congress).

Other members of the council include Professor Pat Utomi (political economist) Senator Chris Anyanwu and Seyi Awolowo.

The 27-man advisory council is chaired by Julius Abure while Farouk Ibrahim is to function as the secretary.

Below is the full list of the members seen by Punch:

The Labour Party's advisory council list consists of 27 members (Photo: Labour Party)

Big plus to Obi's presidential bid

The inclusion of these names known to be prominent in the struggle for the welfare of common citizens is a big plus for the presidential ambition of Obi who will be slugging it out with top candidates like Atiku Abubakar (PDP) and Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu (APC).

