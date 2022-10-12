Ahead of the 2023 elections, the Labour Party has announced the composition of over 1,000 people who will be coordinating Peter Obi's presidential campaign

Doyin Okupe, the director-general of Obi's campaign council, unveiled the list, which comprises 1,234 names, in Abuja on Wednesday, October 12

The Labour Party flagbearer and his running mate, Yusuf Baba-Ahmed, were, however, absent at the event

FCT, Abuja - The Labour Party (LP) has announced the composition of its 2023 presidential campaign council ahead of the 2023 general elections.

The list comprises 1,234 names and was presented at an event on Wednesday, October 12, in Abuja, Premium Times reported.

LP campaign council: Peter Obi, Baba-Ahmed absent at unveiling

Legit.ng gathers that the LP presidential candidate, Peter Obi, and his running mate, Yusuf Baba-Ahmed, were absent at the event.

However, the event was largely attended by the supporters of the candidates.

Obi is reported to be present at the ICAN 52nd Annual Accountants Conference.

Doyin Okupe speaks, tackles Tinubu, Atiku

Speaking at the unveiling ceremony, Doyin Okupe, director-general of the campaign council, said the processes through which Bola Tinubu and Atiku Abubakar emerged as presidential candidates of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) are “dishonourable” and “flawed”.

“In all honesty, these errors of selfish and opportunistic political manipulation are not only short-sighted and dangerous, but strike at the very heart of Nigeria’s peaceful coexistence, and in fact the very survival of the nation as an entity,” TheCable quoted Okupe as saying.

The director-general of the LP campaign described the ‘Obidient’ movement as organic.

According to him, the Labour Party and the candidates have not spent a kobo to organise, influence, or secure the massive following and support they have been getting from the Obidient Movement to date.

