INEC has deleted no fewer than 2.7 million registrants from its list over double registration, according to Prof. Yakubu Mahmood, its national chairman

During an event on Tuesday, October 11, in the US, Mahmood also disclosed that the new PVCs will be ready before the end of 2022

The INEC boss, on insecurity, expressed fear and worry over the safety of staff members, especially in the southeast and northwest

Washington DC, the United States - Ahead of the 2023 general elections, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has made some crucial revelations.

2.7 registrants deleted from INEC's list

During the National Endowment for Democracy event in Washington DC, the United States, INEC's chairman, Prof. Yakubu Mahmood, on Tuesday, October 11, stated that the commission has deleted not less than 2.7 million names from its voter register over double registrations, Leadership reports.

Prof. Mahmood said the commission is worried for the security of its staff

New PVCs will be ready by November - INEC

Prof. Mahmood also disclosed that the new Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) will be ready by November., adding that at the moment, about 50% of the new PVCs were ready, but yet to be distributed to collection centres.

Insecurity

Considering the widespread insecurity in Nigeria INEC's boss said the commission is really worried for its staff members during the general elections, especially in the southeast and northwest regions.

He said:

“It is a perennial issue because, at the end of the day, it is not new but the dimension of the insecurity is new in the sense that in the past, it was localised or confined to a particular part of the country – the North-East but now, it is more widespread.

“We are keeping our eyes, particularly, on the North-West and the South-Eastern part of the country. Elections are conducted by human beings.

“We worry about the security of our officials, materials, and even the voters themselves. Without them, elections cannot be conducted.”

2023: INEC takes strong action against voters with Double registration, delists 1.1m registrants

Recall that INEC had disclosed that it found about 1,126,359 records out of the 2, 523,458 fresh registrants that registered between June 28, 2021, and January 14, 2022, 1,126,359 to be invalid and consequently delisted them.

The commission disclosed that it also detected several double, multiple, and ineligible registrants and has consequently invalidated them, adding that these include entries that fail to meet the commission’s business rules.

INEC chairman speaks on voters' education

The national commissioner and chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee, Festus Okoye, noted that a thorough process was being undertaken to clean up the registration data.

