Peter Obi may face serious issues in the Labour Party if issues surrounding the composition of his campaign council list are resolved

There are claims that the north is largely marginalised in Obi's presidential campaign council set to be launched on Wednesday, October 13

Apart from this, some party chieftains have it that the leadership of the party is yet to sanction the campaign the council

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Abuja - Insider sources say that the composition of the presidential campaign council of Peter Obi is beginning to brew some crisis within the ranks of the Labour Party (LP).

Although Doyin Okupe, the director of Obi's presidential campaign organization, on Monday, October 10, sent out invitations for the official unveiling of the council scheduled to be held on Wednesday, October 13, Vanguard said some party members are claiming that the LP is yet to be involved in the whole affair.

Sources say the Labour Party is yet to approve Obi's campaign council

Source: UGC

Obi's campaign council not yet approved - Sources

Moreover, some party chieftains who spoke with the newspaper noted that the Labour Party did not approve the scheduled event.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

It was gathered from a source that the party has not sanctioned the list of members of the council over some unresolved issues.

2023 presidency: Alleged marginalisation in council list

The source said so far, the list lacks inclusiveness as most of the appointees are from the southern region with no substantial position for the north.

The fear being raised in regard to this is that the LP will have a hard, if not impossible, task to claim the north where candidates like Atiku Abubakar, Rabiu Kwankwaso, and Bola Tinubu are already establishing their presence and influence.

The source said:

“As I speak to you, the Labour Party has not okayed any list of members of the Presidential Campaign Council because there are yet-to-be-resolved issues.

“Most of us are of the opinion that our campaign council must be all-embracing and enjoy the national spread. We must not repeat the mistakes of the political parties we want to replace.

“Our Presidential candidate is from the South, the DG of the campaign is also currently from the South. The provisional list I saw leaves out most of the north.

“There is no official of substance from the North East, North West, and the North Central for example.

“How can we campaign in these places when we know what we are up against with Atiku and Kwankwaso in the North and Tinubu in the South?

“Even the Diaspora Committee earlier inaugurated is almost exclusive to one section of the country.”

Source: Legit.ng