On Friday, October 21, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) will hear from the Supreme Court who is its governorship candidate in Delta

After a deliberation convened by a five-man panel in the apex court, it was decided that the verdict will be made on the said date

The case is between David Edevbie and Speaker Sheriff Oborevwori, two guber aspirants laying claim to the ticket ahead of 2023

Abuja - The case on who will be the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Delta state will be concluded on Friday, October 21.

This was announced on Wednesday, October 12, by the Supreme Court, The Nation has reliably gathered, The Nation reports.

The case is between two PDP governorship aspirants in the state: David Edevbie and Speaker Sheriff Oborevwori.

This date was decided by a five-member panel presided over by Justice Amina Augie.

The decision came on the heels of arguments from lawyers to parties in the appeal filed by Edevbie against the earlier verdict of the Court of Appeal in August.

Although Oborevwori came first in the PDP’s last governorship primary, Edevbie challenged his nomination, claiming that he submitted false documents before the poll for which reason he should have been disqualified to take part in the exercise.

Source: Legit.ng