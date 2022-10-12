President Muhammadu Buhari has sworn-in Justice Olukayode Ariwoola as the new chief justice of Nigeria

The Legal luminary was confirmed by the Senate on Wednesday, September 21, following the submission of his name by the President

Ariwoola has been in the acting capacity of the CJN since the resignation of former CJN, Mohammed Tanko

FCT, Abuja - President Muhammadu Buhari has sworn in the recently appointed chief justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Olukayode Ariwoola.

According to a post on the official Twitter page of the Nigeria Presidency, the swearing-in happened on Wednesday, October 12.

The appointment of Ariwoola as the chief justice of Nigeria was recently confirmed by the Senate after his name was sent to the upper chamber by President Buhari for consideration for the position.

Who was Ariwoola before being appointed as CJN?

Before his appointment, he has been serving in the position in an acting capacity after the resignation of the former CJN, Ibrahim Tanko.

Tanko tendered his resignation to the president, citing his health issues.

However, he resigned when he was accused of mismanagement of funds meant for the supreme court justices.

His resignation generated reactions from analysts, who called for his probe, but the matter has never been visited by the Buhari administration.

