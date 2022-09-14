Nigerians may experience delays in the delivery of justice as the justices of the supreme court have been reduced to 13 rather than 21 as required by the 1999 constitution

The Supreme courts in Nigeria may experience some delay in delivering justices as the number of justices has been reduced to 13 with the retirement of Justice Abdu Aboki.

The formal valedictory court session that will mark the retirement of Justice Aboki has been scheduled for Thursday, September 15, The Cable reported.

Festus Akande, the director of information of the supreme court, said in a statement that Aboki had clocked 70 on Friday, August 5, which is the statutory retirement age for justices of the supreme court.

However, he added that the valedictory service could not hold as a result of the annual vacation of the court.

Full list of 13 remaining justices of the supreme court:

Chief justice of Nigeria, Olukayode Ariwoola Justice Musa Darrijo Muhammad Justice Kudirat Motommori Oladokunbo Kekere-Ekun Justice Inyang Okoro Justice Chima Centus Nweze Justice Amina Adamu Augie Justice Uwani Abba Aji Justice Lawal Garba Justice Helen M. Ogunwumiju Justice I.N.M Saulawa Justice Adamu Jairo Justice Tijani Abubakar Justice Emmanuel A. Agim

How many justices the supreme court should have?

Section 230(b) of the Nigerian constitution of 1999 recommended no less than 21 justices for the supreme court.

It stated that the supreme court should have:

“such number of justices, not exceeding twenty-one, as may be prescribed by an Act of the National Assembly.”

Names of some justices who have departed the supreme court

Justice Tanko Mohammad (Retired) Justice Mary Odili (Retired) Justice Abdu Aboki (Retired) Justice Sylvester Ngwuta (Late) Justice Samuel Oseji (Late)

Supreme Court explained:

The supreme court is the highest court in Nigeria, it gives the final decision on any legal issues in the country.

The head of the court is the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN) is the head of the court.

The justices of the supreme court are being recommended by the national judicial council to the president.

