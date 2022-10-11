The DG of the PDP presidential campaign council and chairman of the NGF, Aminu Tambuwal, has said that the umbrella party has reflected fairness in its presidential party

The governor of Sokoto state said the PDP is better than the APC, which has planted a seed of discord in Nigeria with its candidature

Tambuwal claimed that the APC ticket does not reflect the federal character as embedded in Nigeria's constitution

Uyo, Akwa Ibom - Aminu Tambuwal, the governor of Sokoto state and director general of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential campaign council, has said the party is better than the All Progressives Congress (APC).

According to The Punch, the chairman of the Nigerian Governors Forum (NGF), explained that the PDP remained the right choice for Nigerians during the next year’s poll.

Tambuwal says PDP is better than the APC Photo Credit: Aminu Tambuwal

Source: Depositphotos

Is PDP being fair?

The PDP governor said the party has reflected on the principle of fairness in its presidential ticket, adding that the APC ticket does not reflect the true federal character of Nigeria.

The governor argued that the ruling party had planted a seed of discord in the country and that the PDP would avoid such instances.

The chairman of the NGF made the declaration at the flag-off of the presidential campaign of the umbrella party in Uyo, Akwa Ibom capital, on Monday, October 10.

Which presidential ticket is most balance in 2023?

According to Tambuwal, the PDP has a balanced presidential ticket of Atiku/Okowa, which gives recognition to Nigeria’s plurality and capacity.

His statement reads in part:

“Our party is on a mission to rescue Nigeria and to restore its value, and I believe the other party their candidature is not only against the federal character but against the constitution of Nigeria because it doesn’t reflect the federal character of Nigeria.

“We have a balanced ticket, the ticket of Atiku/Okowa has recognised the plurality and capacity of Nigeria and has respected our character as a nation, and our party is presenting forth these two great Nigerians that have the capacity, the character, the competence to move the country forward.

