Reno Omokri's social media posts seems to have irked a prominent chieftain of the PDP, Chief Olisa Metuh

Omokri's consistent attack on 'OBIdients' has taken a tribal slant according to the Anambra-born PDP chieftain

The former spokesman of the opposition party asked the PDP to disassociate itself from Omokri's rhetoric, noting that they are divisive

Facebook - Olisa Metuh, a former national publicity secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has advised the party to issue a disclaimer to Reno Omokri's social media posts.

Metuh was reacting to a Facebook post by the former presidential media aide, asking Igbos in Lagos who support Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, to move back to Anambra state.

Reno Omokri's social media posts have been mainly targeted at Peter Obi's supporters. Photo credit: Reno Omokri

Omokri, a US-based author, has been relentless on his social media attacks on 'OBIdients', supporters of Obi.

Metuh wrote on his Facebook page:

“The time has come for the Peoples Democratic Party to issue a disclaimer to Reno Omokri's posts.

“Whilst he is not a member of the presidential campaign team, his closeness to the presidential candidate and his open support for the party may mislead people to believe his posts as representating the views of the party.

“There is no way any responsible or respectable democrat can condone such insensitivity. We did not join politics to mock or disparage any set of individuals, least of all a whole tribe.

“The founding fathers of the PDP had noble ideals and its ideals and values should not be desecrated by any individual, on the altar of a false strategy to engineer hatred against any tribe or stroke an ethnic contest.

“I spoke with Reno yesterday morning and he agreed on issue based campaign only, this is a complete negation of that promise.

“We all should insist on an issue based campaign.”

PDP presidential campaign council appoints Dele Momodu, others as directors

Meanwhile, 17 PDP chieftains have been appointed to head various directorates of the party's presidential campaign.

Notable on the long list is renowned publisher and former presidential aspirant, Aare Dele Momodu.

Also listed were a former minister of aviation, Osita Chidoka and Dr Sam Amadi, former chairman of the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission.

PDP New Generation unveils ‘first of its kind’ National Youth Campaign Council

On its part, the PDP New Generation has unveiled its ‘first of its kind’ National Youth Campaign Council.

The council is expected to focus on issue-based campaigns targeting mainly young men and women across the country.

The team is expected to have over 1,500 young persons with an advisory board of notable Nigerians.

