Commercial drivers in Lagos have announced plans to embark on a 1-week warning strike against extortion and violent harassment by MC Oluomo's boys and security operatives in the state

The drivers alleged that the operatives of the Lagos state parks and management committee under the leadership of Oluomo collect half of their daily income through exorbitant levies

The drivers under the aegis of JIDWAN said the warning strike is to call the attention of the government before things get out of hand

Ikeja, Lagos - The Lagos state chapter of the joint drivers association of Nigeria (JIDWAN) has announced a proposed 7 days warning strike in the state.

According to Vanguard, the union made the announcement on Friday, October 28, stating that the strike would kick off on Monday, October 31.

The drivers made the disclosure at a press briefing which was held at the Right’s House, Adeniyi Jones, Ikeja Lagos.

Lagos 'Agbero'

Those who will be participating in the strike action include mini buses (Korope), Mazda buses, LT, Forss, coaster buses, federal mass assisted transit, T4 and cars.

They are expected to remove their vehicles from all Lagos roads for one week.

Ayo Ademiluyi, the drivers’ lead counsel, said the strike is a protest to multiple extortions and violent harassment by the authority.

Why are commercial drivers going on strike?

This harassment is often led by members of the Lagos state parks and management committee, chaired by Musiliu Akinsanya, also known as MC Oluomo, in collaboration with law enforcement agencies in the state.

Ademiluyi said the drivers lose more than half of their incomes to the motor parks boys because of the exorbitant levies at the garage and bus stops, where passengers are being picked up or dropped off.

Lagos is prided to be the commercial city of west Africa, but the looming strike could cripple its economy in the next week if nothing is done.

