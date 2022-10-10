Governor Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia state has debunked insinuations that he and some PDP bigwigs boycotted the inauguration of the party's presidential campaign council over a rift with Atiku Abubakar.

2023 presidency: Atiku is my candidate, but...Ikpeazu

In a recent interview with Nigerian Tribune, Governor Ikpeazu stated categorically that he has no personal issue whatsoever with Atiku, adding that he remains his candidate in 2023.

Ikpeazu said he, Wike, and other PDP governor has no plan to defect from PDP amid rift Rivers governor's rift with Atiku (Photo: @GovWike, @atiku)

However, the Abia governor said like every other Nigerian, the main issue now is the need for inclusiveness across the country.

He said he wants to be sure that he will be accepted based on competence, but due to his tribal, political, or religious background.

His words:

"There is no battle between the presidential candidate and me. He is my presidential candidate. I don’t have any other candidate...

"The greatest need of Nigerians today is inclusiveness. Can we be sensitive to the feelings of other people?

"...Can I be allowed into a meeting out of respect for my capacity to make contributions in that meeting and not necessarily because I am here but because of where I come from?"

Ikpeazu speaks on possibility of defection from PDP

The PDP chieftain who explained that he could not attend the launch of the campaign council due to his absence in the country at the time revealed that he, Governor Nyesom Wike, and his allies will remain in the party come what may.

He said:

"I have told Wike before the convention that we should be hopeful and prayerful so that we can win, but if we don’t win, are we still going to remain in PDP and his answer was positive that we will remain in PDP; that if another person wins, we will go with the person."

However, Ikpeazu noted that in trying to make the PDP strong, united, and marketable to Nigerians, questions from the southeast are being asked as to what is in for the regions if Atiku eventually wins the presidential election.

In his words:

"If that question is posed, I don’t know what I will say or have we gotten to the point where nobody says anything again?"

