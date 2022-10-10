The PDP is set to officially flag off its presidential campaign for the 2023 elections in Uyo, the Akwa Ibom state capital

The party's flagbearer, Atiku Abubakar, and other bigwigs have already arrived in Uyo

As the party kicks off its campaign, the BoT is making frantic efforts to woo Governor Wike and other aggrieved members

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, has arrived Uyo, the Akwa Ibom state capital, for the official flag off his campaign for the 2023 elections.

The campaign will be flagged off on Monday, October 10.

Atiku said he was excited to be in Akwa Ibom state. Phot credit: Atiku Abubakar

Debo Ologunagba, the national publicity secretary of the PDP, told journalists that arrangements had been put in place for the campaign, Daily Trust reports.

He disclosed that the party is focusing on an issue-based campaign and will give Nigerians reasons to pick the PDP presidential candidate ahead of others contesting to take over from President Muhammadu Buhari.

Photos of Atiku's arrival were shared on his official Facebook handle.

PDP makes last-minute effort to woo Wike

Meanwhile, the Board of Trustee (BoT) of the party led by Senator Adolphus Wabara is reportedly making efforts to woo the camp of Governor Nyesom Wike of Riveres state into the campaign train.

A meeting was held last Tuesday, October 4, between Wike and the members of the BoT in Port Harcourt, but it was inconclusive as both sides could not reach an agreement.

A chieftain of the party told Daily Trust that though the issue of the PDP national chairman, Dr Iyorchia Ayu, vacating his seat now seems impossible, the BoT is making last-minute efforts to cut a deal in favour of Wike's camp.

“The Board of Trustee is making frantic efforts to see whether they can broker any peace deal before the campaign commences tomorrow. It is not going to be easy, but they have shown that they do not want to give up.

“The real issue is that I don’t think they will advice Ayu to go because of the timing and circumstances and that is the main thing Wike and his people are asking for. You know the BoT is an advisory body. They can only advise. They are supposed to meet with the National Working Committee (NWC), after that they will come out with their report on the way forward."

PDP crisis will be resolved

According to the party's vice-presidential candidate, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta state, the crisis rocking the PDP would be resolved soon.

Speaking to newsmen on Saturday, October 1, after a meeting with the acting chairman of the party’s BoT, Adolphus Wabara, in Abuja, Okowa said aggrieved members will not destroy the PDP.

The Delta state governor said no party leader would work against the party.

