First Lady Aisha Buhari, wife of APC presidential candidate Remi Tinubu and the wives of APC governors met in Abuja

The meeting was to strategise on how the party and its candidates can defeat others in the coming 2023 elections

Buhari's wife urged APC women to work together as a formidable force, saying the party cannot afford to lose the 2023 presidential election

First Lady Aisha Buhari and the wife of the presidential candidate of All Progressives Congress(APC), Sen. Oluremi Tinubu, held a strategic team on Sunday, October 9.

The meeting, attended by members of the party’s Women and Youths Presidential Campaign Team, was held at the State House in Abuja, PM News reports.

Aisha Buhari has called on a ll APC women to work together for the party's success in the 2023 elections. Photo credit: Aisha Muhammadu Buhari

Source: Facebook

Other prominent women in attendance were the wife of APC Vice-Presidential Candidate Nana Shetima, the Director-General of National Centre for Women Development Mrs Asabe Velita-Bashir and wives of APC Governors

The First Lady, who is the leader of the party’s women's campaign team, called for teamwork to ensure the APC wins the 2023 general elections.

Aisha stated:

“APC women have to be united to create a formidable force towards galvanising support to ensure victory of the party at the polls."

According to her, the party cannot afford to lose the coming elections. She pointed out that the success story recorded by the APC in 2015 and 2019 was because they had a unity of purpose.

The First Lady added:

“We can’t afford to lose but work together as a formidable force to achieve success at the 2023 elections, the APC has chosen its candidates for all political seats, it is now time to re-activate our movement."

Remi Tinubu begs APC women to support her husband

In her part, the wife of the APC presidential candidate, Remi Tinubu, thanked Aisha for her commitment towards supporting the course of women and girls, The Sun reports.

She also used the opportunity to canvass support for her husband, asking the APC women to support and lend their voices in the campaign to deliver the APC TINUBU/SHETIMA 2023 during the Presidential election.

Aisha Buhari begs Nigerians for forgiveness over economic hardship

On Friday, September 30, Aisha Buhari appealed to Nigerians to forgive the present administration.

She apologised for the persisting economic hardship faced across the country since her husband's administration, Muhammadu Buhari.

The First Lady said that there is a need for all citizens from every walk of life to join hands to ensure the country gets out of the challenges.

According to her, the current economic woes of the country is affecting various sectors of the economy, including health, education and many others.

