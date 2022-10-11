Governor Wike has made a move that may shock many Nigerians ahead of the 2023 general elections

The Rivers state governor, who is expected to hand over to the next governor in 2023, has just appointed 14,000 advisers

While the identity of the appointees has not been revealed, Wike said they will play a pivotal role in his administration

Port Harcourt, Rivers state - Governor Nyesom Wike has appointed 14,000 advisers for various political units in the state even as he is set to complete his second and final term in 2023.

The appointments were announced in a statement signed and released by Governor Wike's spokesperson, Kelvin Ebiri, on Tuesday, October 11, ThisDay reported.

In a shocking move, Governor Wike appoints 14,000 advisers. Photo credit: Gov Nyesom Ezenwo Wike - CON

Source: Facebook

What are Governor Wike's new advisers' roles?

While Ebiri did not reveal the specific roles to be played by the special advisers, he said the new appointees will play a pivotal role in the Wike-led administration, Channels TV also reported.

“In addition to the 14,000 advisers, Governor Wike has also appointed 319 Ward Liaison Officers and 40 Local Government Area Liaison Officers,” Ebiri said.

“The appointments are with immediate effect.”

Legit.ng notes that the appointment may come as shocking to many Nigerians not just because of the numbers but also because Governor Wike is expected to hand over the state in May 2023 after his eight-year tenure elapses.

