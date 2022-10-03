The crisis rocking the PDP may be resolved soon if things go as planned following a meeting by the party's Board of Trustees (BoT)

It was learnt that the party does not want to jeopardise its chances in 2023 and may sacrifice its national chairman, Ayu Iyorchia, for the sake of peace

The BoT members reasoned that the boycott of its presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar’s campaign launch by some governors was foreboding of danger

They have reportedly made up their minds to go the whole hog to appease Nyesom Wike and other aggrieved governors

Barring any last minute changes, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Board of Trustees (BoT) may ask the party's national chairman, Dr Iyorchia Ayu, to resign as a condition for reconciliation with the aggrieved governors.

The Nation gathered that the BoT members have been having a series of meetings since the weekend. Among key party leaders it met with was the governor of Delta state and vice presidential candidate, Ifeanyi Okowa.

The report has it that the decision to ask Ayu to step down was arrived at when some influential BoT members met in Abuja last Friday, September 30.

The BoT members will also meet with Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers state and his group on Tuesday, October 4, in Port-Harcourt, the state capital. The aim of the meeting is to deliberate on options for resolving the crisis rocking the party.

Wike has been asked not to shun the BoT delegation coming to see him; from the looks of things, he has given his word.

A member of the BoT told The Nation:

“We have agreed to meet Wike on Tuesday in Port Harcourt to discuss the options we have recommended for peace to reign.

“One of the terms for peace is the total commitment to the campaign of our presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar."

The party's leaders had to pick from two difficult choices:

Returning to power by sacrificing Ayu or

Retaining the PDP national chairman to lose the presidential poll.

According to a source at the meeting, the leaders were at a crossroads. Some BoT members were reported to have asked the party not to succumb to indiscipline by Wike and five others.

The source said:

“Our greatest headache is losing the support of five out of 11 PDP governors because we want to retain Ayu.

“We resolved to advise Ayu to put the interest of the party above his own by resigning or stepping aside. It is a great sacrifice, but he will remain a hero.

The source added that some leaders have suggested that Ayu can be compensated with the office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation if Atiku wins.

The crisis rocking the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) would be resolved soon, according to the party's vice-presidential candidate, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta state.

Speaking to newsmen on Saturday, October 1, after a meeting with the acting chairman of the party’s BoT, Adolphus Wabara, in Abuja, Okowa said aggrieved members will not destroy the PDP.

The Delta state governor said no party leader would work against the party.

