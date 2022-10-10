Nigerians especially Christians have been urged to make wise choices in the forthcoming general elections

The Catholic archbishop of Abuja, Ignatius Kaigama has called on the electorates not to be divided as the 2023 elections draw near

Kaigama made the appeal on Sunday while delivering a homily at St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church, Kugbo, Abuja

Most Rev. Ignatius Kaigama, the Catholic archbishop of Abuja, says Nigerians should unite in choosing credible political leaders in the 2023 general election, The Cable reported.

The clergy said this on Sunday, October 9, while preaching at St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church in Abuja.

Most Rev. Ignatius Kaigama urges Nigerians to unite in choosing credible political leaders in the 2023 general elections. Photo credit: INEC Nigeria

Kaigama sends an important message to Nigerians

Kaigama said Nigerians should turn their frustrations into a propeller that would enable them to make reasonable collective decisions in 2023.

“In the ugly situation of our country, we must be united, particularly in making wise political choices because God can take away the socio-economic and political leprosy in the country and the only way we can ensure this happens is by using the ballot,’’ he said.

