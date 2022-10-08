The minister of labour and employment, Chris Ngige, has refused to disclose his preferred presidential candidate between Tinubu and Peter Obi

Ngige said both Tinubu, APC presidential candidate, and Obi, Labour Party presidential flagbearer, are his friends

The labour minister said he will make his choice on the ballot, adding that he did not need to disclose his favourite to Nigerians

Chris Ngige, the minister of labour and employment, has said he would not disclose his preferred presidential candidate for the 2023 elections.

Ngige said this on Friday, October 7, when he appeared as a guest on Channels TV.

When asked whether he would endorse Bola Tinubu, his party’s presidential candidate, or back Peter Obi, the flagbearer of the Labour Party, Ngige described the question as “difficult”, TheCable reported.

“I have told you that I’m not active in politics,” the minister said.

“I’m not active in politics for now because I am facing a national assignment.

“Both of them are my friends. My choice will be in the ballot box. Whether conscience or no conscience, on that day in February, I’ll have one vote.”

The minister added that the election is a secret ballot, and he shouldn’t tell Nigerians what he would do secretly.

Both Tinubu and Peter Obi have good track records - Ngige

According to Ngige, both Tinubu and Obi have good track records.

He said Tinubu came to Lagos when there was nothing, reformed the state's financial system, and built a solid foundation and roadmap for his successors.

The minister also stated that Obi built on the foundation he (Ngige) laid as governor of Anambra state.

Ngiger, however, declined when asked to rate whether Tinubu performed better than Obi.

