The Obidient movement has been described as one birthed from the frustrations of Nigerians who are tired of the status quo

This was disclosed by the Federal Capital Territory campaign chairman for the Labour Party, Olisa Uzoewulu

According to Uzoewulu, there is a need for a change of the old stock of politicians to a set of younger ones that can drive the development Nigerians desire

The Federal Capital Territory campaign chairman of the Labour Party, Olisa Uzoewulu, has said that the current struggle for the soul of Nigeria by his party and its 2023 presidential candidate is for both the youth and the aged in the country.

Speaking to journalists in Abuja on Friday, October 6, Uzoewulu advised that now is the time for the older stock of politicians to give way to enable a younger person to drive the affairs of the country.

His words:

"This struggle is not only for the youth but it is also for the ageing. You can imagine what a three-year-old person can do.

"Give him or her a computer and they will operate it effectively, they can teach us. We are typewriter people so we should give way for new energy to come in.

Highlighting why Nigeria needs Peter Obi as president, the Labour Party's campaign chairman said the former governor of Anambra state has the capacity to lead the giant of Africa out of its many challenges.

He also called on youths to continue to push for a better Nigeria while stating that Obidient movement was birthed from the frustrations of the people and lack of trust for those in authority.

He added:

"I wish we could put three or four of them (the frontline presidential candidates) on a podium and allow them to talk.

"I won't tell you it's going to be easy but the Nigerian voters have lost confidence and trust in Nigerian politicians because they say it is the same story everywhere.

"But that notwithstanding, see the Obidient movement, we do not even canvass for it, nobody is financing them."

