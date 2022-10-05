The Mayor of Dallas, Texas, Eric Johnson, has conferred on Peter Obi, the honorary citizenship of the city

The award of citizenship was given to Obi, the 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party on Tuesday, October 4

Obi also appreciated the judges present at the event and the mayor who announced that his DNA tests have confirmed he is a Nigerian

The 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, on Tuesday, October 4, met with the Mayor of Dallas, Texas United States of America, Eric Johnson, and his team.

In a Twitter post he made, the former governor of Anambra state said he had the privilege of being conferred with honorary citizenship of Dallas.

Peter Obi has been conferred with honorary citizenship of Dallas, Texas. Photo: Peter Obi

Source: Twitter

Obi said he also met with some select groups including Nigerians in diaspora resident in Dallas, Texas

In his speech after receiving the citizenship, Obi appreciated the Mayor of Dallas and all the judges present at the occasion.

Also speaking the Mayor of Dallas commended Obi for his efforts and ambition to become the next president of Nigeria.

Johnson also confirmed that he just realised that he is a Nigerian.

His said:

"You know I recently took a DNA test to find out where my people come from. And I am a Nigerian."

Nigerians react to Obi's new citizenship

Reacting to the development, a Twitter user congratulated Peter Obi on his honorary citizenship from the Mayor of Dallas.

Another user, Chinaza said:

"Senior Man, you’re a blessing sent from above to put hope and smile into the faces of million of Nigerians.

"You lead while other follows Senior Man, I throway asalama for u "

Source: Legit.ng