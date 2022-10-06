The 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, has assured Nigerians that his administration would ensure the use of only one foreign exchange (FX) market in Nigeria.

In a series of tweet on his personal Twitter account, Obi said should he be elected to serve as the president of Nigeria by 2023, he will ensure the country operate only a single foreign current market unlike it does currently.

Peter has assured that Nigeria will operate a single foreign exchange market once he becomes president. Photo: Atiku Abubakar

The Cable reports that while the investors and exporters (I&E) window is adopted at the official foreign exchange rate market, there is a parallel section of the market, known as the black market.

Usually, there is a wide difference in the exchange rates between the official market where the naira trades at N433 to $1 and N740 to $1 at the black market.

However, speaking on the possibility of transforming the economic situation of Nigeria, Obi said the current exchange rate regime deters investors who are worried about currency risks.

Obi assured should he be elected president in the 2023 election, his administration will eliminate restrictions around foreign exchange policy.

His words:

“As part of our monetary policy, we will seek to re-establish the independence of the CBN; and commit to a credible and transparent plan to normalise the exchange rate and bring inflation to single digits.

“We will remove import and forex restrictions and insist on a single forex market. The current system penalises exporters who bring in forex by forcing them to sell at a rate that they are unable to source for when they need to purchase forex.

“This multiple exchange rate regime encourages capital flight and deters investment, which has further worsened Nigeria’s forex situation.”

