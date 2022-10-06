The embattled PDP national chairman, Iyorchia Ayu, has boasted that the party and its presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, will win the 2023 election with a 7-million margin

Ayu said this amid calls for his resignation from the southern leaders to accommodate justice and fairness in the leadership structure of the party

The former senator also urged members of the party to ensure they campaign for the party at their polling units during the electioneering

Bauchi, Bauchi - Iyorchia Ayu, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) national chairman, has said that its presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, will shock Nigerians with a 7-million votes winning margin in the 2023 presidential election.

According to The Punch, the embattled chairman made the vow at a stakeholders’ meeting in Bauchi on Wednesday, October 5.

Why Atiku is not supporting Ayu's removal as PDP national chairman?

Ayu said this ahead of the 2023 general election amid the call for his resignation from the southern leaders.

The leaders have been mounting pressure on Atiku to talk to Ayu to resign as chairman of the party so that the party can present to Nigerians that it accommodates fairness, justice and equity.

One of the prominent leaders who recently renewed the call for Ayu’s resignation is Bode George, the former deputy national chairman of the PDP, southwest.

What has Ayu promise Atiku?

But while speaking to the party faithful after Atiku Abubakar received thousands of defectors from the All Progressives Congress in Bauchi state, Ayu expressed confidence that Atiku will win the election by 7 million votes in the election scheduled for February next year.

His comment reads in part:

“All of you should have a Permanent Voter Card make sure you campaign at your polling unit, don’t campaign only at rallies, we don’t want people in Abuja, everybody must go back home to his polling unit. On that day (election day), we will shock Nigerians, the victory margin is going to be seven million votes.”

Legit.ng earlier reported that Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the PDP, has been asked to talk to the party's national chairman, Iyorchia Ayu, to tender his resignation letter.

Bode George, the former PDP national chairman and member of the BoTs, renewed the call for Ayu's removal while noting that it is the only way forward for the party.

The PDP stalwart stressed that Nigerians expect fairness, equity, and justice from the party in accommodating people's interests.

