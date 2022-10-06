Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the PDP, has been asked to talk to the party's national chairman, Iyorchia Ayu, to tender his resignation letter

Bode George, the former PDP national chairman and member of the BoTs, renewed the call for Ayu's removal while noting that it is the only way forward for the party

The PDP stalwart stressed that Nigerians expect fairness, equity, and justice from the party in accommodating people's interests

Ikeja, Lagos - Bode George, the former deputy national chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has told the party’s presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, to talk to the national chairman of the party, Iyorchia Ayu, to resign.

According to Leadership, Ayu’s resignation would unite party members to enter the 2023 presidential election.

Bode George asks Atiku to tell Ayu to resign

Source: Facebook

Who are those leading the call for Ayu's removal?

The PDP stalwart spoke when he was featured on Channels Television’s “politics today” on Wednesday, October 5.

George, a PDP’s Board of Trustees member, is one of the leaders calling for Ayu’s resignation.

He noted that a divided house cannot win the 2023 elections, adding that answering the call for Ayu’s removal was not a difficult task for the party.

What is the latest about PDP crisis?

His comment reads in part:

“Number one and number six cannot be from the same area. In the interest of some interest of the future generations of this country, in the interest of so many other Nigerians who are looking for fairness, justice and equity, why can’t we?

