Governor Ortom of Benue state has made a fresh comment regarding the crisis rocking the opposition PDP ahead of the 2023 elections

The Benue state governor advised the party's national chairman, Iyorchia Ayu to either resign or beg for understanding

The camp of Nyesom Wike, the governor of Rivers state, is demanding Ayu's resignation as a condition to back Atiku for president

Makurdi, Benue state - Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue state has advised the national chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Senator Iyorchia Ayu, to either resign his position or beg for understanding as the party's internal crisis lingers.

The governor stated this on Friday, October 7, during an emergency Executive Council meeting held at Government House, Makurdi.

Governor Ortom has a piece of advice for the PDP national chairman, Iyorchia Ayu. Photo credit: Benue State Government

Source: Facebook

According to Daily Sun, Governor Ortom noted that Ayu had promised to resign if a presidential candidate emerged from the northern region.

PDP crisis: What Ayu should do to restore his integrity

Speaking further, Governor Ortom for Ayu to restore his integrity, “he either should follow the path of honor and resign or plead for understanding”.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

The Benue state governor noted that the PDP will not be allowed to fall apart despite the internal wrangling.

He also expressed confidence that the main opposition remains the party to beat in the forthcoming 2023 general elections.

According to him, the PDP is only waiting to take over the mantle of leadership come 2023 following the abysmal performance of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Wike vs Atiku: The PDP crisis

Since Atiku Abubakar emerged as the PDP presidential candidate, a faction of the PDP led by Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers state has been demanding Ayu's resignation.

Apart from the argument that both the PDP presidential flagbearer and the national chairman should not come from the same region, the Wike camp accused Ayu of compromising the outcome of the party's presidential primary, hence the call for his resignation.

Ayu has, however, insisted he won't resign, while Atiku noted he cannot force him.

PDP crisis: Ayu reacts to Wike’s bribery allegations

Meanwhile, in a previous report by Legit.ng, Ayu maintained his leadership is guided by transparency and accountability.

There have been allegations of financial mismanagement against the Ayu-led NWC of the party, with claims that funds from the sale of nomination forms have not been properly accounted for.

Governor Wike had accused him of receiving N1 billion from a presidential hopeful, while alleging that the national chairman is “very corrupt”. Responding, Ayu said although he has “many faults”, stealing is not one of them.

Source: Legit.ng