Saidi Balogun is among celebrities who have come out to publicly declare support for their preferred candidate ahead of the 2023 elections

The movie star shared a video on Instagram in which he was spotted alongside some Igbo women who sang in support of APC’s Bola Tinubu

Many people were spotted in the popular actor’s comment section with different reactions to his post

Veteran Nollywood actor Saidi Balogun has ignored backlash against celebrities on social media and publicly declared support for his preferred candidate ahead of the forthcoming 2023 general elections.

The entertainer was captured alongside some women inside a bus in a video post shared on his Instagram page.

Saidi Balogun spotted campaigning for Tinubu. Photo: @saidibalogun

Source: Instagram

The women happily sang the praise of the All Progressives Congress (APC)’s presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

In his caption, the actor called on his fans and fellow Nigerians to cast their vote in support of Tinubu and make him the country’s next president.

Watch the video post below:

Social media users react

ayomide.ayodeji said:

"Una don start to dey share recharge cards also.... That sufferness wey una no want make e comot for Naija ehn."

sparriwillz said:

"Leave old people alone this man. Let them rest. Candidate old, supporters ancient. Why are they so concerned with controlling a future they won’t be part of?? Use your head this guy."

prestigecontinentals said:

"Can you imagine.. Una children dey house due to strike but dere own children dey Abroad... Is a pity."

owopompin said:

"@saidibalogun, I like your courage. In the face of the social media attacks and everything, you stand tall above all others in this campaign. If truly Asiwaju is the man, May Almighty Allah reward you for your steadfastness....ameen!"

abbirehoboth said:

"Lol, oh dear mothers, how much were you paid for this advert? You vote for them; you put the future at risk."

ifyqueen1 said:

"All ds market women will still collect ur money and not vote for u come 2023...na today."

