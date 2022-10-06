Photos of Bola Ahmed Tinubu and his grandchildren in London have got a lot of Nigerians on social media talking

Some Twitter users believe the photos are the APC's way of making a positive statement about its presidential candidate

A section of subscribers warned Nigerians that this is the same strategy the ruling party used when President Buhari campaigning in 2015

Nigerians have a way of twisting issues to create humour from certain situations, just as they have done with recent photos of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and his grandchildren in London.

A lot of netizens have claimed that the photos are just attempts by the All Progressives Congress (APC) to prove that its presidential candidate is physical, has a good sense of fashion, and is a family person.

A lot of persons feel Tinubu's photos with his grandchildren is a strategy used by the APC (Photo: @GhostOGx2, @BashirAhmaad)

A section of Twitter users urged Tinubu to drop his presidential ambition and take care of his grandchildren.

Others believe the photos are similar to those of Buhari that went viral when he was campaigning to succeed former President Goodluck Ebele Jonathan; they say this is an old strategy deployed by the ruling party.

Some other people believe that Tinubu is a better version of the president by calling him "Buhari Promax".

Read the reactions below:

Ibrahim Dallatu:

"Amazon sef no package reach this"

Oluwa-Dizzle:

"Stop forcing his existence down our throats. It’s not supposed to be this hard na."

BetterNigeria-is-pOssible:

"So there is no other playbook you guys can use except that of 2015. Shows Tinubu is indeed Buhari promax."

Mogaji Ile:

"I like his fire suits. His grandkids need more of his time too."

Obinna:

"Why does he have to hold people or be held in all of these photo ops. Then when he tries to walk by himself, people cheer. "

Tribunal Chief:

"Same format

"Same lies

"Same party

"Don’t let them fool you again.

"Vote wisely!"

Sanele:

"Lovely grandchildren..

"He needs to spend time with them at old age.

"How on earth is Tinubu 70yrs?"

