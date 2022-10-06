On Wednesday, October 6, the Senate confirmed all the 19 nominees appointed by President Muhammadu Buhari as Resident Electoral Commissioners (RECs) for the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) ahead of the 2023 elections

The Red Chamber overruled petitions which accused some of them of being partisan and of being card-carrying members of the ruling All ProgressivesCongress (APC).

The upper legislative chamber said there was no concrete evidence or sworn affidavit to support the allegations levelled against some of them.

Of the 19 nominees, five were reappointed for a second and final term of five years, while 14 others had new appointments, according to Premium Times.

INEC RECS: Five nominees reappointed

Ibrahim Abdullahi (Adamawa) Obo Effanga (Cross River) Umar Ibrahim (Taraba) Agboke Olaleke (Ogun) Samuel Egwu (Kogi)

INEC RECS: 14 freshly appointed nominees

Onyeka Ugochi (Imo) Muhammad Bashir (Sokoto) Ayobami Salami (Oyo) Zango Abdu (Katsina) Queen Elizabeth Agwu (Ebonyi) Agundu Tersoo (Benue). Yomere Oritsemlebi (Delta) Yahaya Ibrahim (Kaduna) Nura Ali (Kano) Agu Uchenna (Enugu) Ahmed Garki (FCT) Hudu Yunusa (Bauchi) Uzochukwu Chijioke (Anambra) Mohammed Nura (Yobe).

Some nominees accused of being partisan

Legit.ng gathers that a group of civil society organisations faulted some of the nominees for allegedly being partisan and of questionable past.

They said Muhammad Bashir, the nominee from Sokoto state, was an APC governorship aspirant in 2015.

Similarly, Sylvia Agu, the nominee for Enugu state was alleged to be the younger sister of the APC deputy national chairman, southeast.

The group also said that the nominee for Imo state, Pauline Onyeka, a former Head of ICT at INEC in Imo state, was accused of corruption and connivance with politicians to undermine elections, among others.

Why INEC confirmed nominees despite petitions

The Senate committee chairman on INEC, Kabiru Gaya, acknowledged receipt of petitions against some of the nominees, ThisDay also reported.

However, he said during the screening, the indicted nominees were asked if they belong to political parties and if they had affiliations with such parties and that they responded in the negative.

Senator Gaya added, "there was no concrete evidence or a signed affidavit from the nominees to support the claims that they belong to a party."

