Top among PDP chieftains who were not seen at the inaugural ceremony of its presidential campaign council Governors Wike, Makinde, Ikpeazu, and Ortom

Also, Prof. Jerry Gana, a former minister of information and national orientation, and Iyorchia Ayu (national chairman) were said to be absent

Those seen at the event held in Abuja included the vice presidential candidate, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, Governor Bala Mohammed and Governor Udom Emmanuel

Abuja - The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Wednesday, September 28, launched its presidential campaign council in Abuja to get set for the 2023 general elections.

But some chieftains of the party were said to be absent during the opposition party's grand event on Wednesday.

Some PDP chieftains like Wike, Ayu, and Ortom were not seen at the launch of its campaign council (Photo: @OfficialPDPNig)

Source: Twitter

Those who were not seen at the event include:

Iyorchia Ayu (national chairman) Governor Samuel Ortom (Benue) Governor Seyi Makinde (Oyo) Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi (Enugu) Governor Okezie Ikpeazu (Abia) Governor Nyesom Wike Prof. Jerry Gana.

Those who were seen on ground for the ceremony are:

Governor Bala Mohammed (Bauchi) Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal Governor Ifeanyi Okowa (Delta) Governor Udom Emmanuel (Akwa Ibom) Governor Douye Diri (Bayelsa) Governor Godwin Obaseki (Edo) Governor Adamawa Ahmadu Fintri (Adamawa) David Mark Abubakar Bukola Saraki Anyim Pius Anyim Adolphus Wabara (BoT chairman) Gali Na’aba Ndidi Elumelu (House Minority leader) Amb. Damagum (deputy national chairman) Prince Uche Secondus Arch. Nnamdi Sambo (former vice president)

PDP unveils presidential campaign council for 2023 election, Wike, Ortom, Makinde’s role revealed

The much-awaited presidential campaign council list of the PDP had been released.

As contained in a statement signed by PDP national organizing secretary, Bature Umar, the list contained names of A-list members of the party across the six geo-political zones in Nigeria.

Legit.ng gathered that Akwa Ibom State governor, Udom Emmanuel made the final cut becoming the council’s chairman while he will be deputised by Bauchi state governor, Bala Mohammed.

Other notable names listed as floor members in the presidential campaign council include former Senate presidents, Senator David Mark, Senator Bukola Saraki, and Senator Ayim Pius Ayim.

Others include Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo state, Senator Ike Eweremadu, Babangida Aliyu, Senator Ben Obi, Senator Chimaroke Nnamani, Emmanuel Uduaghan, Labaran Maku, Senator Gabriel Suswam, Ahmadu Ali, Senator Ibrahim Shekarau and a host of others.

Source: Legit.ng