The registration of interested Nigerians interested in the free/subsidized transportation scheme of the APC has commenced

The initiative is an intervention by the ruling party to reduce the growing cost of transportation in Nigeria

The registration commenced few days ago when the official portal was shared and officially opened for interested Nigerians

FCT, Abuja - One of the leading Nigeria’s Indigenous tech-powered mobility company (NAIRAXI) said million of Nigerians are currently being registered as the Tinubu/Shettima-NAIRAXI Transit Card Initiative opens her portal

This was disclosed in a statement signed by NAIRAXI spokesman, Suleiman Abdullahi and sent to Legit.ng on Wednesday, October 5.

A school girl displaying her Tinubu/Shettima-Nairaxi transit card in Abuja. Photo credit: pinetworkagent

Source: Twitter

According to Abdullahi, Tinubu/Shettima-NAIRAXI Transit Card Initiative commenced the registration of interested Nigerians who are willing and interested in the free/subsidized transportation scheme, an intervention to reduce the growing cost of transportation in Nigeria.

He said the registration commenced few days ago when the official portal was shared and officially opened for interested Nigerians.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

He also explained that the program has attracted wild spread commendations by friends and supporters of Tinubu and His Excellency Kashim Shettima.

His words:

“Tinubu-Shettima NAIRAXI Transit Card Initiative is a taste of how governance will be simplified under BAT. They are busy cooking their lies and insults while Tinubu is busy strategizing on how he will govern well.”

According to a Nigerian who reacted on social media handle known as Bode:

“These people are just bringing the bird out of their pockets. By the time they are done you'll realize there was never a contest in the first place. May Tinubu/Shettima succeed.”

Similarly, another Nigerian, Shewn said:

“We will enjoy and still vote them. If a presidential ticket can come up with this innovative idea for their campaign then I am sure they have more to offer than the normal politicians who eat roasted corn on the street with d masses.”

Speaking further, Abdullahi revealed that the program is designed to benefit Nigerians.

“Although, several persons are of the opinion that it was a strategy for vote buying, he said others understands that the free transportation scheme was a strategy adopted to reach out to the grassroots.”

He added:

“Note that after cost of housing the next most expensive item is transportation. So solving this is quite commendable and points to the forward thinking nature of his excellencies.

“The Tinubu/Shettima-NAIRAXI Transit Card Initiative is a self sustaining program for Nigerians developed by indigenous smart mobility company NAIRAXI with a simple goal of ameliorating the projected effects of the planned removal of fuel subsidy come June, 2023.”

APC to expand presidential campaign council list to accommodate aggrieved chieftains

In a related development, Tinubu is said to have concluded plans to include an additional 2,000 members in the newly constituted presidential campaign council of the APC.

The move was aimed at pacifying APC National Working Committee members and state governors who were dissatisfied with the 422-member campaign council.

The list of members released by the secretary of the Presidential Campaign Council, James Faleke, in Abuja, was said to have angered many of the party's chieftains.

2023: Demand for bullet-proof vehicles surge ahead of general elections

Meanwhile, as preparations for the 2023 general elections gain momentum, the demands for bullet-proof Sports Utility Vehicles have increased significantly across the country.

Very Important Personalities, top chieftains and candidates of political parties have been procuring customised vehicles that offer special protection in the run-up to the campaigns and elections.

Apart from ordering armoured vehicles, it was also learnt that politicians were applying for special police protection and procuring other security wares.

Source: Legit.ng