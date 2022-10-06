A former governor of Rivers, Celestine Omehia, was on Thursday, October 6, ordered by the state's House of Assembly to refund the pension he has received so far

This order was given by the Assembly after all its members derecognised Omehia as a former governor of the state

Omehia, known to be an ally of PDP's Atiku Abubakar, is to refund the state N96.5m as pension and N600m as benefits

Port Harcourt, Rivers state - Rivers Assembly has withdrawn its recognition of Celestine Omehia as a former Governor of Rivers State.

All 21 members present voted in support of the motion to delist Omehia and resolved to forward their resolution to Governor, Nyesom Wike, for implementation, The Nation reports.

Omehia is to refund the Rivers state governor the pension and benefits he has received since he became a former governor (Photo: @Woye1)

As stated in a report by ThisDay, the Rivers state legislative has also ordered Omehia to refund the N96.5million pension received so far and about N600million benefits.

Omehia is no more on the list of former governors in the state and in Nigeria as a whole.

Sworn in as governor in 2007 before he was sacked by the court, Omehia is known as one of the allies of Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

