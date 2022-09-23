The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has said it will continue with activities of its presidential campaign as planned

The party said that the rift between its presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar and Governor Nyesom Wike is not enough to stall PDP's activities

According to the party's spokesperson, there are laid down rules in the provision of the PDP constitution to serve as a guide in this kind of situation

The crisis within the Peoples Democratic Party seems to be taking a new turn as its presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar and other leaders of the party continue plans to commence its campaign in three days.

The Punch reports that regardless of the rift between Atiku and Governor Nyesom Wike's camp on the call for the resignation of the party's chairman, Iyorchia Ayu among many other demands, the PDP will begin its campaign as scheduled by the electoral body on Wednesday, September 28.

In a recent move, the Rivers state governor, his colleague in Oyo state, Seyi Makinde, former minister, Jerry Gana; Bode George among others withdrew from the list of PDP leaders who made it to the party's presidential campaign council.

Wike and his team vowed not to work for Atiku's victory until the national chairman of the PDP is removed and replaced with a southerner.

However, despite their demand, the PDP has announced that plans for all its programme leading to the 2023 presidential election campaign would be carried out as planned.

PDP spokesperson speaks

The national publicity secretary of the PDP, Debo Ologunagba said the PDP has no plan to shelve any of its activities or scheduled programmes following the growing crisis between Wike and Atiku.

Ologunagab also described the PDP as a party of law and others and it is important to play by the rules at all times.

His words:

“All programmes of the party are on and we have no plan to stop.

“The constitution of our party is supreme and the conduct of our affairs must align with it. Again, we are a party with tremendous respect for the law.

"So, all we have set out to do will take place as there is no reason whatsoever to do otherwise."

