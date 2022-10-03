The APC has suffered a huge loss in Bauchi state as hundreds of members defected to the PDP ahead of the 2023 general elections

At the ceremony organised to welcome the new members, their leaders said they decided to join the PDP to work for Governor Bala Mohammed's re-election

The new PDP members also commented on the achievements of the Bauchi state governor during his first term which is about to end

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Bauchi state - Some supporters of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Bauchi state have defected to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as Nigeria heads toward the 2023 general elections.

Abubakar Adamu Barde, a special assistant on domestic affairs to Governor Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed, received the new defectors at a ceremony held in Duguri district over the weekend.

Some supporters of the APC in Bauchi state have left the party for the PDP. Photo credit: Cmr Ismail Amaya

Source: Facebook

According to Nigerian Tribune, hundreds of APC members dumped the party for the PDP during the ceremony.

The decampees were also seen in photos burning their brooms, the symbol of the APC.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

2023 elections: Why we defected to the PDP - Former APC leaders

Legit.ng gathers that leaders of the APC members, whose names were not mentioned, said that they join the PDP to support Governor Mohammed's second term bid.

They described the governor as their son, adding that he has executed many developmental projects in the northern state.

The new PDP members also vowed to work for the success of the party at all levels in the forthcoming 2023 general elections.

Bauchi governor drops deputy, picks Auwal Mohammed Jatau as new running mate

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Governor Mohammed picked Auwal Mohammed Jatau, currently representing Zaki Federal Constituency, as his running mate for the 2023 governorship election in the state.

The Bauchi state governor made this disclosure while speaking with PDP stakeholders in the state.

The PDP chieftain maintained that Senator Baba Tela, the current deputy governor, has been dropped as running mate.

Young APC chieftain reveals what youths should do in 2023

In other news, Obidike Chukwuebuka, a young member of the ruling APC has called on Nigerian youths to take control of the leadership of Nigeria in all realms and change the country's narrative by ensuring that the best candidates are elected into governance in 2023.

Obidike, who is the director-general of the Conference of APC Support Groups, said this in a statement sent to Legit.ng on Saturday, October 1, in commemoration of Nigeria's 62nd Independence Anniversary celebration.

Obidike added that Nigeria is a blessed country in terms of human and natural resources, noting that "the country’s backwardness over the years could be attributed to poor leadership."

Source: Legit.ng