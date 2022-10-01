In commemoration of Nigeria's 62nd Independence Anniversary celebration, a young APC chieftain, Obidike Chukwuebuka, has sent a crucial message to the youths

Obidike urged the youths to take control of the leadership of the country by actively participating in the voting process in 2023 and electing the best candidates

The director-general of the Conference of APC Support Groups noted that Nigeria is blessed in terms of human and natural resources but lacks good leadership

FCT, Abuja - Obidike Chukwuebuka, a young member of the ruling APC has called on Nigerian youths to take control of the leadership of Nigeria in all realms and change the country's narrative by ensuring that the best candidates are elected into governance in the 2023 general election

Obidike who is the director-general of the Conference of APC Support Groups said this in a statement sent to Legit.ng on Saturday, October 1, in commemoration of Nigeria's 62nd Independence Anniversary celebration.

Young APC chieftain Obidike Chukwuebuka said charged Nigerian youths to put an to the country's backwardness in 2023. Photo credit: Obidike Chukwuebuka

Poor leadership responsible for Nigeria's backwardness

Obidike added that Nigeria is a blessed country in terms of human and natural resources, noting that "the country’s backwardness over the years could be attributed to poor leadership."

"At 62, our country is still facing many challenges ranging from insecurity, poverty, joblessness, hunger and underdevelopment.

“Leaders at all levels need to re-double their efforts and work to improve the well-being of the people. Citizens also have to support policy and decision-makers in nation-building by demonstrating good moral conduct and selflessness in their daily lives.

"Let us use this period to reflect on the efforts and ideals of the founding fathers with a view to impacting the society positively," said the young APC member.

Young Nigerians should vote massively in 2023

Obidike also decried the selfish mindset of most politicians who amass wealth to the detriment of the common man.

He charged young Nigerians who have Permanent Voters Cards (PVCs) to walk their talk by making sure they come out to vote on election day.

According to Obidike, the latest figures from INEC show young people constitute the majority of the 96.2 million registered voters in the build-up to the forthcoming general election.

Invest in the Nigerian economy

The young APC chieftain also called on well-meaning Nigerians to invest in the local economy as against keeping their investments aboard.

He advised those at the helm of affairs to adopt and implement realistic policies that will boost the Nigerian economy and drive growth and development while appealing to Nigerians to remain calm and steadfast in their endeavours.

'I share your pains,' Buhari says in last Independence Day speech as Nigeria's president

Meanwhile, President Muhammadu Buhari in his Independence Day speech on Saturday, October, said his administration will continue to ensure that Nigeria's fiscal policies are supported by a robust and contemporary monetary policy that recognises the nation's peculiarities.

In this speech which is his last as the president of Nigeria, Buhari said as a victim of an unfair electoral process, he was determined to ensure the passage of a new Electoral Act that would deliver fairness and credibility to the nation's polls.

