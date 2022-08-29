For personal reasons and interest, the governor of Bauchi state has decided to pick a new running mate for the 2023 election

In a meeting with PDP stalwarts, Governor Bala Mohammed picked Auwal Mohammed Jatau, currently representing Zaki Federal Constituency, as his running mate

Reacting, Jatau, who is currently representing Zaki Federal Constituency, assured of his support and contribution to the success of the PDP-led administration and projects in the state

Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi state has picked Auwal Mohammed Jatau, currently representing Zaki Federal Constituency, as his running mate for the 2023 governorship election in the state.

According to Daily Trust, the governor made this disclosure while speaking with PDP stakeholders in the state.

The PDP chieftain maintained that Senator Baba Tela who is the current deputy governor has been dropped as running mate.

Sen Bala Mohammed finally named a one-time Speaker of the state House of Assembly, Mohammed Auwal Jatau as his running mate. Photo credit: Senator Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed

Source: Facebook

Mohammed Auwal Jatau expresses joy

Speaking with newsmen, Jatau expressed gratitude to the governor for finding him worthy to be his running mate.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

The new running mate thanked Governor Mohammed for choosing him as his running mate, assuring that he would reciprocate the honour by being a loyal and supportive deputy governor for the success of the PDP-led administration in the state.

Leadership reports that Senator Baba Kaka Tela is the incumbent deputy governor and won’t be contesting on the same ticket with Governor Mohammed in the 2023 elections.

2023: Youths open free car wash as campaign strategy for Peter Obi in Bauchi

In another report, some youths have opened a free car wash in Bauchi state to create awareness for Peter Obi ahead of the 2023 presidential election.

The young Nigerians render the services on Fridays and Sundays - days reserved for worship by adherents of Christianity and Islam.

At the car wash, a banner urging locals to 'Love Peter Obi, Wash Free' was placed strategically to win more support for the Labour Party presidential candidate.

Accord picks ex-Zamafara SSG as vice presidential candidate

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported earlier that Professor Christopher Imumolen, the presidential candidate of the Accord Party has settled for Bello Bala Maru, former secretary to the Zamfara state government as his running mate.

The announcement of Bala Maru was made known via a statement made available to Legit.ng on Thursday, August 25.

As gathered by Legit.ng, Bala Maru's selection became imminent after several consultations by some of the party's big wigs across the country.

Source: Legit.ng