Labour Party presidential candidates are interested in making Nigeria great again and, most importantly, peaceful for residents to reside in

Yusuf Dati Baba-Ahmed, Peter Obi's running mate, has assured Nigerians that if given an opportunity in 2023, one of the most important issues the Labour Party will tackle is insecurity

The vice presidential candidate who made this promise in Sokoto maintained that his party will depend more on technology and engage stakeholders to ensure the country is prevented from bandit and terrorist attacks

The Vice Presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Yusuf Dati Baba-Ahmed has said his party will end the present security challenges bedevilling Nigeria if elected in the February 2023 presidential election.

He made the promise during an interview with some selected journalists in Sokoto state.

Peter Obi's running mate expressed confidence that the Labour Party will win the presidential election in 2023, Tvcnewsng reported.

Yusuf Dati Baba-Ahmed says Labour Party will end insecurity if elected in 2023. Photo credit: Peter Obi, Datti Baba-Ahmed

Mr Baba-Ahmed says, his party will largely depend on technology and also engage stakeholders to ensure every square metre within the Nigeria territory is protected and stop the incessant attacks by terrorists and bandits.

Labour Party will turn the economy around

The Labour Party vice presidential candidate also promised that his party will turn around the nation’s economy and arrest the growing inflation through deliberate programmes and policies owing to the vast experience and knowledge of Peter Obi, in economic matters.

He added that the lingering crisis between the Federal government and the Academic Staff Union of the University (ASUU) will be addressed as soon as they take over the leadership of the country.

