The Nigerian government on Monday, October 3, disowned the trending list of National Honours nominees.

Daily Trust reports that the Federal Government said that the list which has continued to circulate online since the past weekend is fake.

The list had the names of Abba Kyari, a former chief of staff to President Muhammadu Buhari; presidential spokesperson, Femi Adesina, and 435 others on it.

Details available to the public had said that the investiture of the nominees is scheduled to take place on Tuesday, October 11, at the State House in Abuja.

However, a press statement released by the director of press for the ministry of special duties and intergovernmental affairs, Julie Jacobs, the authentic list of the nominees is yet to be released to the public.

Jacob also said that the nominees will be conferred with the award by President Muhammadu Buhari.

Her words:

“The attention of the Federal Ministry of Special Duties and Inter-Governmental Affairs has been drawn to a purported list of nominees for National Honours being circulated by some online media organisations.

“While it is true that President Muhammadu Buhari GCFR, will be conferring National Honours on deserving Nigerians and friends of Nigeria on 11th October 2022, the authentic list of nominees is yet to be released to the public.

"The Federal Ministry of Special Duties and Inter-Governmental Affairs will publish the list at the appropriate time and medium."

Jacob further urged members of the public to discountenance the list in circulation.

She described the list as an attempt by overzealous reporters whose aim is to break news even when such news is fake.

