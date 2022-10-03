Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike and his loyalists who are also governors met recently, in Enugu state

The fice governors reportedly held a crucial meeting amid the crisis rocking the opposition party, a few months to the 2023 elections

Meanwhile, the Enugu state government, confirming the development maintained the meeting was on matters of public interests

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers state on Sunday, October 2nd, met with four governors on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) who are his friends and loyalists.

The five governors of the opposition PDP held a closed-door meeting in Enugu state, The Cable reported.

Five PDP governors hold ‘crucial meeting’ in Enugu amid party crisis. Photo credit: TVCnewsng

Source: Facebook

Governors present at the meeting

Apart from Wike, governors present at the meeting were Samuel Ortom of Benue state, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, of Enugu state, Seyi Makinde of Oyo state, and Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia state.

According to a statement by the Enugu government, the governors held a “crucial meeting in the Enugu Government House to discuss matters of public interest, TVCnewsng report added.

The meeting was said to have lasted for several hours.

Meanwhile, the meeting comes amid a crisis in the party over calls for Iyorchia Ayu to step down as national chairman of the party.

Source: Legit.ng