The presidential spokesman, Atiku/Okowa Campaign Organisation, Daniel Bwala has reacted to recent rumours about the PDP

Bwala said there is a plot by certain members of the party to create a distraction from the PDP's campaign

He stated that the move is a distraction that is not worth the time of the party as it is focused on its campaigns

FCT, Abuja - The Atiku/Okowa campaign has described as a distraction to the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, campaign efforts, a statement credited to a party chieftain, calling for the resignation of PDP’s chairman, Iyorchia Ayu, reiterating it is focused on rescuing Nigeria project.

Reports in the media alleged that Chief Chinemerem Madu, a PDP chieftain, had issued a press statement calling for the resignation of the party chairman in wake of the crisis bedevilling the party.

In a statement signed on Wednesday, September 28 by Daniel Bwala, spokesperson for the campaign and sent to Legit.ng, the campaign council accused the party chieftain of attempting to destabilize the party shortly after the inauguration of its campaign council by calling for Ayu’s resignation.

Part of the statement read:

“Our attention has been drawn to a press statement by Chief Chinemerem Madu, an NEC member of our dear party of an alleged plan by some persons both within and outside the party to conduct a press conference or issue a press release, calling for the removal or resignation of the national chairman of our great party.

“Whatever the plans are they are intended, in the statement of Chief Chinemerem to create a distraction from the collective efforts by the party and its members to execute a rescue Nigeria project.

“Our campaign council members were inaugurated today during the launching of a book about our flag bearer His excellency Atiku Abubakar.”

Bwala said the PDP's plan to commence campaigns must have triggered the alleged plan to destabilize its efforts.

He added:

“The kickoff drew large support and participation of our members as well as willing Nigerians with renewed resolve to work towards delivering on our mandate.

“Make no mistake, as a party, we have moved on to what is ahead of us and refused to be distracted by any unnecessary distraction or drama.”

Atiku makes more appointments ahead of 2023 campaign

Meanwhile, ahead of the commencement of the 2023 election campaign, PDP presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar made key appointments to the party's presidential campaign team recently.

The appointments by Atiku include special advisers aimed at strengthening his presidential campaign team.

The appointees include former Senate president, Bukola Saraki as special envoy to the presidential candidate and Senator Pius Anyim as special adviser.

Source: Legit.ng