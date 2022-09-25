Atiku Abubakar on Monday, September 26, announced the appointment of key advisers to his campaign team

Some of the new members of the 2023 PDP presidential candidate's campaign team are two former Senate presidents, Bukola Saraki and Anyim Pius Anyim

Other top politicians who made it to Atiku's fresh campaign list are Ibrahim Shekarau and Uche Secondus among other who will serve in their capacities as special advisers and envoys

Ahead of the commencement of the 2023 election campaign on Wednesday, September 26, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, has made key appointments to the party's presidential campaign team.

The recent appointments by Atiku include that of his special advisers which are aimed at strengthening his presidential campaign team.

Atiku has announced the appointment of Bukola Saraki as his special adviser ahead of the election. Photo: Atiku Abubakar

A statement by Paul Ibe, the media adviser to Atiku Abubakar, said that the appointees are former Senate President, Bukola Saraki as Special Envoy to the presidential candidate and Senator Pius Anyim, as Special Adviser.

Also appointed as special advisers to the 2023 PDP presidential candidate is a former governor of Kano State, Senator Ibrahim Shekarau, former governor of Osun State, Prince Olagunsoye Oyinlola and Senator Ehigie Uzamere.

According to Ibe, the former national chairman of the PDP, Prince Uche Secondus has also been appointed as technical adviser to the presidential candidate.

Ibe said the new appointments are to take immediate effect.

He added:

"Atiku Abubakar charged the appointees to use their vast political experiences in ensuring that the PDP presidential campaign records resounding success in the 2023 election."

