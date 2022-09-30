Editor's note: Public affairs analyst, Jabir T. Usman, in this piece, advised President Muhammadu Buhari to extend the National Merit Award to outstanding opposition politicians instead of restricting it only to his party members. The writer specifically mentioned Prince Muhammad Kadade Suleiman, the PDP National Youth Leader, as a worthy recipient of the award.

With due respect and honour. I deem it fit to pen this short letter in this spirit of unity.

It's a long established fact that when the People's Democratic Party (PDP) was at the helm of Nigeria's affairs, the conferment of the National Merit Award wasn't an exclusive exercise confined to the people in government, or those who have direct connection to the government. The PDP evidently bestowed it based on merit and competency, to those who excelled and made a remarkable achievements in different fields of endeavour, regardless of political inclination.

The 25-year-old PDP national youth leader is said to be the youngest party youth leader in Africa. Photo credit: @abba_kadade

Source: Twitter

In order not to be wrongly misquoted, I am not in anyway accusing the present government of being biased in the selection of those who were recently awarded with the 'National Merit Award. or, berating the capacity of the recipients.

My only concerned is that a great icon in the Nigerian political landscape, Prince Muhammad Kadade Suleiman, the People's Democratic Party (PDP) National Youth Leader, surprisingly, isn't among the awardees, despite the obvious fact that he merited it as a doyen in the modern Nigerian politics.

It is commonly known that during the PDP era, they granted the national merit award even people in the opposition party. If I were to be in your shoes Your Excellency Sir, I will impartially recognise Prince Muhammad Kadade Suleiman the PDP National Youth Leader, as worthy to be conferred with a National Merit Award.

Because, Prince Kadade has written his name in the Guinness Book of Record as the first youth leader of a national party in the whole of Africa who assumed the position at the age of 25 years.

He is a National Youth Leader who restructured the office and the position of the national youth leader, and duly returned the mandate and job description of the office to it's constitutionally authorized place.

His emergence in this position, honestly reawakens the youths, giving them the confidence and impression that they really have a major stake in the Nigerian polity, because the youths constitute 70 percent of Nigeria's population which can influence a positive change of the narratives.

Source: Legit.ng