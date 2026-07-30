Morayo’s Husband Finally Shares What Stopped Him From Sleeping With Her Before Marriage
- Morayo Afolabi Brown’s husband has shared the unexpected reason he avoided premarital action with the TV host
- The lawyer said the decision was not originally his idea but came after a heartfelt appeal from someone close to his wife
- His candid confession has added a fresh twist to conversations about faith, relationships and self-control before marriage
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Afolabi Brown, the husband of popular TV host Morayo Afolabi Brown, has revealed the real reason he did not engage in pre-marital action with his wife before they got married.
The lawyer made the disclosure during a conversation with Morayo, offering an honest account of a decision that many people may find surprising.
While discussing relationships and marriage, Afolabi Brown explained that he chose to abstain after receiving a special request from Morayo's mother.
According to him, his mother-in-law personally appealed to him not to have action with her daughter before marriage.
Recalling the conversation, he said she told him that if he could abstain, there were certain requests he could make to God that would receive divine answers.
Afolabi Brown admitted that the appeal left a lasting impression on him.
"I didn't have pre-marital action with my wife because her mother begged me not to. She said if I can abstain, there are certain demands I will place on God, and He will answer," he said.
The lawyer added that the decision was easier because he had already experienced action before.
"Besides, I have been having action before anyway, so if I abstain for once, it should be okay and shouldn't be a problem," he added.
Watch the X video of Afolabi Brown talking about his wife, Morayo, here:
Morayo Afolabi-Brown encourages Annie
Legit.ng earlier reported that Morayo Afolabi-Brown was in the news again.
She shared her view on 2baba dumping Annie and moving on to the Edo lawmaker, Natasha, but many failed to take it well.
In a post, she penned some words of encouragement to Annie Idibia, further sparking an online debate.
Source: Legit.ng
Olaniyi Apanpa (Entertainment Editor) Olaniyi Apanpa is a seasoned journalist with over 6 years of experience in sports, metro, politics, and entertainment reporting. He has written for renowned platforms such as Opera News, Scooper News, The PUNCH, and currently works as a Senior Entertainment Editor at Legit.ng. A graduate of English Education from the University of Lagos. He is also a trained Digital Marketer from the Digital Marketing Institute, Lagos. Contact: olaniyi.apanpa@corp.legit.ng.